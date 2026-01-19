11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), stow fuel lines on the flight deck in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|01.24.2026
|01.23.2026 23:36
|9490815
|260123-M-KL381-1924
|3659x2058
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|4
|2
