11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, prepares to land on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)