    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 4 of 11]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 23, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 23:36
    Photo ID: 9490811
    VIRIN: 260123-M-KL381-1532
    Resolution: 2001x3002
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Flight Deck Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Boxer
    Integration
    HSC 21
    VMFA 122
    VMM 163
    Pride of the Pacific

