JIOP Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, Commanding General XVIII Airborne Corps, delivers opening remarks at the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost grand opening on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The JIOP is purpose-built for adaptability, as the space supports everything from warfighter exercises to large-scale technology conferences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)