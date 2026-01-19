JIOP Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, Commanding General XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, North Carolina congressman, Chancellor Darrell Allison, Chancellor Fayetteville State University, Dr. Mark Sorrells, President of Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Schneider, Assistant Secretary of the Army cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand-opening of the new Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The event celebrated not only a new facility but also honors the legacy and vision of innovation that was a key tenet of Lt. Gen. Gavin’s leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)