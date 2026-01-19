(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JIOP Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    JIOP Opening Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, Commanding General XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, North Carolina congressman, Chancellor Darrell Allison, Chancellor Fayetteville State University, Dr. Mark Sorrells, President of Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Schneider, Assistant Secretary of the Army cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand-opening of the new Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The event celebrated not only a new facility but also honors the legacy and vision of innovation that was a key tenet of Lt. Gen. Gavin's leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9490680
    VIRIN: 260124-A-LB938-2233
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JIOP Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    innovation
    Fort Bragg
    JIOP
    Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost

