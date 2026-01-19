JIOP Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Schneider, Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology) delivers remarks during the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost grand opening on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The JIOP is purpose-built for adaptability, as the space supports everything from warfighter exercises to large-scale technology conferences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)