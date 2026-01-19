(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JIOP Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    JIOP Opening Ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Schneider, Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology) delivers remarks during the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost grand opening on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The JIOP is purpose-built for adaptability, as the space supports everything from warfighter exercises to large-scale technology conferences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 20:13
    Photo ID: 9490679
    VIRIN: 260124-A-LB938-1525
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JIOP Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Bragg Opens Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    innovation
    Fort Bragg
    JIOP
    Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost

