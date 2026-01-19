Fort Bragg Opens Lieutenant General Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost

Photo By Sgt. Nolan Brewer | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, Commanding General XVIII Airborne Corps, delivers opening remarks at the Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost grand opening on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026. The JIOP is purpose-built for adaptability, as the space supports everything from warfighter exercises to large-scale technology conferences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C.– In support of the Department of War’s transformation initiative, Fort Bragg and the XVIII Airborne Corps officially opened the Lt. Gen. James Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost (JIOP) on January 23rd, 2026.

As the first facility of its kind, building on U.S. Army Division innovation labs, the JIOP serves as a center that bridges tactical and operational challenges with rapid innovative solutions. Designed as a hub for military personnel, academia, and industry, the JIOP aims to collaboratively address problems faced on the modern battlefield.

The facility is named in honor of Lt. Gen. James Gavin, who commanded the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II, leading the Division through pivotal battles such as D-Day, Operation Market Garden, and the Battle of the Bulge. Following World War II, Gavin became the head of U.S. Army Research and Development and was renowned for his innovative concepts, including the use of helicopters to transport infantry (air assault) and the development of modern air cavalry.

“We are honored to name this facility after Lt. Gen. James Gavin, a true visionary who understood the importance of innovation,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General. “The JIOP will carry on his legacy by fostering the kind of bold thinking and collaboration that he championed throughout his career.”

Appropriately named after Lt. Gen. Gavin, the JIOP focuses on rapid innovation for the modern and future global battlefields.

"The future of warfare is here,” said Rob Braun, XVIII Airborne Corps Chief Technology Officer. “It's driven by technology, and success is impossible without partnerships. The Lt. Gen. James M. Gavin Joint Innovation Outpost is an investment in that future, where we will develop and test cutting-edge capabilities while forging enduring new partnerships with the best of the military, industry, and academia to meet the future head on.”

While the U.S. Army currently collaborates with industry through the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology) office, the JIOP represents the first concerted effort to focus on rapid innovation coordinated with industry and academia at the operational level. The JIOP will connect Soldiers from all ranks and levels to innovative teams capable of developing solutions for current battlefield challenges. "Every piece of technology we develop at the JIOP has one ultimate purpose: to enhance the lethality and survivability of our Soldiers on the battlefield,” said Col. Thomas Monaghan, Director of the Joint Innovation Outpost. “This is about ensuring our warfighters can dominate any adversary, anywhere in the world.”

In addition to addressing modern battlefield problems, the JIOP will foster and strengthen ties between Fort Bragg and regional academic and industrial partners. “At the JIOP, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem where our Soldiers can collaborate directly with the brightest minds in industry and academia,” said Anderson. “This partnership is essential for accelerating innovation and maintaining our competitive edge.”

In recent years, Fort Bragg and the XVIII Airborne Corps have led the way in Soldier innovation through events like Dragon’s Lair and exercises such as Scarlet Dragon. Dragon’s Lair is a competition similar to Shark Tank, where Soldiers pitch innovative technological solutions that range from battlefield applications to improvements in daily quality of life. Scarlet Dragon involves industry partners field testing new technologies with the XVIII Airborne Corps and its subordinate units.

Looking ahead, Dragon’s Lair will feed the JIOP with innovative ideas, which will then flow into Scarlet Dragon for testing, creating a quick, tri-series process to rapidly address challenges for Soldiers in modern and future combat environments. "Fort Bragg has always been a proving ground for Army innovation, and the JIOP is the next chapter in that legacy,” added Monaghan.

