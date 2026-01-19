FORT G. MEADE, MD (Jan. 20, 2026) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman holds an All Hands Call at the McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade, MD, Jan. 20, 2026. Perryman visited Sailors and command leadership as part of his Sailors and Families First priority. Fort Meade serves as a critical hub for intelligence, cyber operations, and joint military services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9490329
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-HX806-1002
|Resolution:
|1814x1207
|Size:
|676.83 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON John Perryman Visits Sailors at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.