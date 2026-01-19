MCPON John Perryman Visits Sailors at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT G. MEADE, MD (Jan. 20, 2026) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman listens to a question during an all hands call and visit to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/Navy Space Command/10th Fleet at Fort George Meade, MD Jan. 20, 2026. Perryman engaged with Sailors and command leadership to answer questions and discuss concerns as part of his Sailors and Families First priority. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giovannie Oterosantiago)