MCPON John Perryman Visits Sailors at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland

FORT G. MEADE, MD (Jan. 20, 2026) Yeoman 1st Class Tailor Hayes provides a performance evaluation suggestion to Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman during his all hands call and visit to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/Navy Space Command/10th Fleet at Fort George Meade, MD Jan. 20, 2026. Perryman visited Sailors and command leadership as part of his Sailors and Families First priority. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giovannie Oterosantiago)