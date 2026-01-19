(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON John Perryman Visits Sailors at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland [Image 4 of 12]

    MCPON John Perryman Visits Sailors at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Giovannie Otero Santiago 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    FORT G. MEADE, MD (Jan. 20, 2026) Sailors participate in a seminar with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman during his visit to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/Navy Space Command/10th Fleet at Fort George Meade, MD Jan. 20, 2026. Perryman visited Sailors and command leadership as part of his Sailors and Families First priority. U.S. Fleet Cyber Command is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giovannie Oterosantiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9490312
    VIRIN: 012026-N-YT061-1009
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON John Perryman Visits Sailors at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Giovannie Otero Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

