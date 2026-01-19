Bravo Company Close Order Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness, and as a foundation for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)