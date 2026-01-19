Bravo Company Close Order Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Hafferty, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, teaches recruits drill movements during close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness, and as a foundation for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)