Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, practice close order drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness, and as a foundation for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9489933
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-JM917-3099
|Resolution:
|3443x5165
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Close Order Drill [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.