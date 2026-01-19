(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bravo Company Close Order Drill [Image 3 of 18]

    Bravo Company Close Order Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jerre'al Slade, a drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, corrects recruits' drill movements during close-order drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. Recruits learn close-order drill as a means of instilling discipline, teamwork, spatial awareness, and as a foundation for executing combat formations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9489891
    VIRIN: 260122-M-JM917-3009
    Resolution: 5493x3662
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Close Order Drill [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill, Close order drill, recruit, drill instructor

