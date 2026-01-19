Fort Jackson community members speak to roughly 40 perspective employers and 30 educational institutions present at the Career and Education Fair. The fair was presented by Army Continuing Education Services, Transition Assistance Program and Army Community Service.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:16
|Photo ID:
|9489482
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-ZN169-1038
|Resolution:
|8103x5067
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260121-A-ZN169-1038 [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fair highlights career, educational opportunities
No keywords found.