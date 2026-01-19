(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson community members speak to roughly 40 perspective employers and 30 educational institutions present at the Career and Education Fair. The fair was presented by Army Continuing Education Services, Transition Assistance Program and Army Community Service.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 09:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260121-A-ZN169-1038 [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fair highlights career, educational opportunities

