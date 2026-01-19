Fair highlights career, educational opportunities

Photo By Robert Timmons | Staff Sgt. Jimmy Morales, with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Staff Sgt. Jimmy Morales, with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment speaks to representatives of U.S. Border Patrol at the fair. Morales said he liked the event because he is ‘able to talk to personnel here face-to-face and get more information, than what he could find on a perspective employers website. see less | View Image Page

Every year Fort Jackson holds a fair where community members can learn about occupational and educational opportunities available to them.



Roughly 128 participants attended the 2026 Winter Career and Education Fair, Jan. 21, where 40 perspective employers and 30 educational institutions were represented.



The fair was presented by the Army Continuing Education System, Transition Assistance Office and Army Community Service.



“It’s important for Fort Jackson to put these events on because it helps our Soldiers, veterans and civilians find jobs, see what communities and what industries are available to them,” said Timothy Jones, chief of Fort Jackson’s Transition Assistance Office.



There were more than 14 different industries represented at the fair including law enforcement, government and banking.



The Career and Education Fair is designed to connect transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses, and the broader community with valuable resources to support their professional and academic goals.



Staff Sgt. Jimmy Morales, with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was there looking “for information on everything available out there while transitioning” to civilian life.



Morales served 13 years in the Army and will move on to civilian life soon.



The Career and Education Fair is important to him because he is “able to talk to personnel here face-to-face and get more information” than he could find on a website.



Sgt. Derek Gallardo, with 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, was there with some of his Soldiers to see what opportunities are available to them to expand their education.



Gallardo said it is always better to learn what is available if he stays in the Army or proceeds to separate.



“These events help me as a Soldier to see what opportunities I can do while still serving and what opportunities I can take advantage of as I’m on my way out of the Army,” Gallardo added.



He also called on his subordinates not to take their education lightly.



“I let them know that I’ve been to many (career fairs) before, and it’s a lot of information, but it is very good to expand your knowledge and to know your options,” he said. You can do anything you put your mind to, but you have got to look at the doors open to you.



Jones said the Career and Education Fair reflects Fort Jackson’s commitment to supporting the military community and fostering connections that lead to meaningful opportunities.