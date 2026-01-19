Staff Sgt. Jimmy Morales, with 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, speaks to a prospective employer at the Winter 2026 Career and Education Fair held at Fort Jackson's 1917 Club, Jan. 21.
|01.21.2026
|01.23.2026 09:16
|9489480
|260121-A-ZN169-1029
|7140x5023
|5.33 MB
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
Fair highlights career, educational opportunities
