260121-A-ZN169-1035

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A career counselor with the U.S. Army Reserves talks to a Soldier about what opportunities are available to him after he leaves the Army during the 2026 Winter Career and Education Fair held at Fort Jackson's 1917 Club, Jan. 21. The event saw 40 employers and 30 educational institutions on hand to help the Fort Jackson community.