“Purified by the Path”: Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Bradshaw, 18th Operations Group chaplain, touches a moss-covered cedar along the Kumano Kodo trail in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 4–9, 2025. Bradshaw guided participants through moments of reflection as part of a Misogi, a traditional Japanese practice of purification through struggle. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)