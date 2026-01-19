U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Bradshaw, 18th Operations Group chaplain, touches a moss-covered cedar along the Kumano Kodo trail in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 4–9, 2025. Bradshaw guided participants through moments of reflection as part of a Misogi, a traditional Japanese practice of purification through struggle. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 02:42
|Photo ID:
|9489202
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-F3701-9080
|Resolution:
|2008x3008
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|WAKAYAMA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, “Purified by the Path”: Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Purified by the Path”: Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo
No keywords found.