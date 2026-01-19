“Purified by the Path”: Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Kadena participants pause for a break along the Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 4–9, 2025. The team of Airmen, spouses and local guides completed the centuries-old trail as a Misogi, reflecting on resilience, gratitude and purpose through shared hardship. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)