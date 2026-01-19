(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Purified by the Path": Team Kadena's Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

    "Purified by the Path": Team Kadena's Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

    WAKAYAMA, JAPAN

    12.03.2025

    18th Wing

    A hiker steps along the ancient Kumano Kodo trail in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 4–9, 2025. Twelve members from Kadena Air Base, Japan, took part in the pilgrimage as part of a Misogi—an act of purification through endurance and reflection. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    This work, "Purified by the Path": Team Kadena's Misogi on the Kumano Kodo [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Purified by the Path": Team Kadena's Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

    18th Wing

