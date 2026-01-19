“Purified by the Path”: Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A hiker steps along the ancient Kumano Kodo trail in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 4–9, 2025. Twelve members from Kadena Air Base, Japan, took part in the pilgrimage as part of a Misogi—an act of purification through endurance and reflection. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)