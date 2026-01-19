“Purified by the Path”: Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Tabone, 320th Special Tactics Squadron decentralized material support journeyman, warms up with tea after a day of hiking during Team Kadena’s Misogi on the Kumano Kodo trail in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, Dec. 4–9, 2025. The multi-day trek emphasized endurance, teamwork and spiritual renewal. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)