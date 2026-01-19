III Marine Expeditionary Force meteorology and oceanography analyst forecasters set up weather sensor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps meteorological and oceanography (METOC) Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and 3rd Marine Division take down a weather sensor at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan.14, 2026. METOC analyst forecasters are responsible for employing various equipment, sensors and information technology systems to study the atmosphere, collect, analyze and create forecasts. The data gathered directly informs military operations at all levels from flight operations to small-unit tactical training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)