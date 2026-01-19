III Marine Expeditionary Force meteorology and oceanography analyst forecasters set up weather sensor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcus Rodriguez, a meteorology and oceanography (METOC) analyst forecaster with 3rd Marine Division helps set up a weather sensor at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan.14, 2026. METOC analyst forecasters are responsible for employing various equipment, sensors and information technology systems to study the atmosphere, collect, analyze data and create forecasts. The data gathered directly informs military operations at all levels from flight operations to small-unit tactical training. Rodriguez is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)