III Marine Expeditionary Force meteorology and oceanography analyst forecasters set up weather sensor

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Priya Hasham, a meteorology and oceanography (METOC) analyst forecaster with III Marine Expeditionary Force, adjusts the connections on a weather sensor at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan.14, 2026. METOC analyst forecasters are responsible for employing various equipment, sensors and information technology systems to study the atmosphere, collect, analyze and create forecasts. The data gathered directly informs military operations at all levels from flight operations to small-unit tactical training. Hasham is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)