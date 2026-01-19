(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force meteorology and oceanography analyst forecasters set up weather sensor [Image 5 of 8]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force meteorology and oceanography analyst forecasters set up weather sensor

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Priya Hasham, a meteorology and oceanography (METOC) analyst forecaster with III Marine Expeditionary Force, reviews the data collected by a weather sensor at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan.14, 2026. METOC analyst forecasters are responsible for employing various equipment, sensors and information technology systems to study the atmosphere, collect, analyze and create forecasts. The data gathered directly informs military operations at all levels from flight operations to small-unit tactical training. Hasham is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kindsey Calvert)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 01:14
    Photo ID: 9489116
    VIRIN: 260114-M-AJ819-1036
    Resolution: 6287x4191
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force meteorology and oceanography analyst forecasters set up weather sensor [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Kindsey Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    METOC
    humidity
    III MEF
    forecast
    wind speed
    weather

