Alpha Company Day Movement Course

A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conducts the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. During Basic Warrior Training week, recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)