Alpha Company Day Movement Course

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bejan Pazoki, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. During Basic Warrior Training week, recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)