U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bejan Pazoki, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. During Basic Warrior Training week, recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9488766
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-JM917-2001
|Resolution:
|2253x3380
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Day Movement Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.