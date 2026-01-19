(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alpha Company Day Movement Course [Image 10 of 11]

    Alpha Company Day Movement Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bejan Pazoki, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits during the day movement course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026. During Basic Warrior Training week, recruits are taught how to operate, strategize, and maneuver in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9488781
    VIRIN: 260122-M-JM917-2039
    Resolution: 5635x2508
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Day Movement Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BWT, Drill Instructor, Day Movement Course, Parris Island

