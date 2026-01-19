(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Capt. Howard Kemple Jr., commander, 321st Signal Company, and the unit's Soldiers stand at attention during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 17:56
    Photo ID: 9488567
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-KL044-1039
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 531.93 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade
    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade
    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade
    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade
    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade
    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber
    Signal
    NVNG
    17SB
    Las Vegas
    321SC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery