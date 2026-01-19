Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Howard Kemple Jr., commander, 321st Signal Company, and the unit's Soldiers stand at attention during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)