U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Justin Strong, first sergeant, 321st Signal Company, and unit Soldiers salute during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade
