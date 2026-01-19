Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Soldiers attached to the 321st Signal Company pose for a photo at the Speedway Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez) see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Army National Guard formally activated the 321st Signal Company during an uncasing ceremony last December, marking the establishment of a new signal unit assigned to the 17th Sustainment Brigade here.

The uncasing of the company’s colors Dec. 6, 2025, signified the unit’s entry into active service. Capt. Howard Kemple Jr. assumed command of the 321st Signal Company during the ceremony, with 1st Sgt. Justin Strong assuming responsibility as the unit’s senior enlisted leader.

Signal companies provide communications networks that enable commanders to coordinate missions, logistics, and sustainment. For sustainment brigades, reliable communications support timely decision-making and effective mission execution.

Kemple said the activation presents an opportunity to build the unit’s capabilities from the ground up.

“The first sergeant and I have the opportunity to train, mentor, and develop the Soldiers within the 321st Signal Company to be proficient at supporting the brigade with upper tactical internet communications and extend the unit’s radio communications in a deployed environment,” Kemple said.

Having the unit based in Nevada allows leaders and Soldiers to train together more deliberately and strengthen signal capabilities alongside the brigade, Kemple said

“Now we can focus on executing and refining communication plans, integrating cyber security defenses, practicing mitigating electronic warfare measures, and hardening our signal operations,” Kemple said.

Additionally, the activation strengthens signal capabilities across the Nevada Army National Guard, said Col. Fernando Gomez, chief of space, signal, and cyber for the Nevada National Guard

“The 321st enhances not only the brigade but the entire Nevada Army National Guard signal community,” Gomez said. “It gives us more options to support one another and builds a stronger, more connected team across the board.”

The unit also creates opportunities for closer coordination across formations, Gomez said

“I also believe this is an opportunity to build tighter coordination with the brigade S6, especially around equipment, training alignment, and sharing strengths across formations,” he said. “Our aim should be to grow a signal environment that is resilient, flexible, and integrated because that is what today’s challenges demand.”

Although newly designated in Nevada, the 321st Signal Company’s formation reflects years of organizational movement tied to the brigade’s signal support mission. When the brigade was established in 2010, its assigned signal company was stationed in Barrigada, Guam. Over the following years, the unit was reorganized and later relocated to Indiana, where it continued providing signal support while training alongside the brigade from a distance.

In 2023, leaders from the Nevada and Indiana Army National Guards agreed to relocate the brigade’s signal company to Nevada, allowing both organizations to operate from the same state and strengthen collaboration.

Leaders selected the 321st Signal Company name to recognize a signal unit that previously served in the Nevada Army National Guard from 1981 to 2007. The original 321st provided communications support during training and overseas operations, including a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and became a familiar part of Nevada’s signal history. The newly activated 321st Signal Company carries the designation in recognition of that legacy.

The 321st Signal Company officially entered Nevada’s force structure in October 2024, with federal recognition finalized in June 2025. The uncasing ceremony marked the beginning of the unit’s role in building a more integrated, flexible, and resilient signal environment while supporting the 17th Sustainment Brigade and the broader Nevada Army National Guard.