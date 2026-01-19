Signal Company Activates to Support 17th Sustainment Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Howard Kemple Jr., commander, 321st Signal Company, and 1st Sgt. Justin Strong, first sergeant, 321st Signal Company, uncase the unit's colors during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)