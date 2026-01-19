Wasp Begins Move Aboard

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 20, 2026) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Myori Thermeus, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), places a mattress on a rack in a troop berthing as part of crew move aboard preperation, Jan. 20, 2026. Wasp is conducting a selected restricted availability in BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair following a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)
