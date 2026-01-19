Wasp Begins Move Aboard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 20, 2026) Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Bernard Willis, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), briefs a working party in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 20, 2026. Wasp is conducting a selected restricted availability in BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair following a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)