NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 20, 2026) Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Alvarado, left, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), briefs a working party in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 20, 2026. Wasp is conducting a selected restricted availability in BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair following a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9488543
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-JY783-1191
|Resolution:
|5136x3424
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wasp Begins Move Aboard [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.