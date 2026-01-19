Wasp Begins Move Aboard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 20, 2026) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Seth Huff, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports food through the ship’s mess deck in preparation of crew move aboard, Jan. 20, 2026. Wasp is conducting a selected restricted availability in BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair following a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)