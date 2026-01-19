(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wasp Begins Move Aboard [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wasp Begins Move Aboard

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Behrend 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 20, 2026) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Seth Huff, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports food through the ship’s mess deck in preparation of crew move aboard, Jan. 20, 2026. Wasp is conducting a selected restricted availability in BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair following a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9488541
    VIRIN: 260120-N-JY783-1117
    Resolution: 2937x4405
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wasp Begins Move Aboard [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wasp Begins Move Aboard
    Wasp Begins Move Aboard
    Wasp Begins Move Aboard
    Wasp Begins Move Aboard
    Wasp Begins Move Aboard
    Wasp Begins Move Aboard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    (LHD 1)
    Working Party
    Move Aboard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery