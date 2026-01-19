NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 20, 2026) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Seth Huff, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports food through the ship’s mess deck in preparation of crew move aboard, Jan. 20, 2026. Wasp is conducting a selected restricted availability in BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair following a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keresea Illenye)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9488541
|VIRIN:
|260120-N-JY783-1117
|Resolution:
|2937x4405
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wasp Begins Move Aboard [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.