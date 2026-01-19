(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members

    11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Benardo B. Corpuz, ski maintenance technician with 11th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation, reviews equipment rental forms at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Created to provide military members and their families with enhanced quality of life, the program offers ski and snowboard rentals through an appointment-based system designed to ensure proper fit and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9488231
    VIRIN: 260108-F-TO650-1032
    Resolution: 7543x5029
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, 11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    outdoor recreation
    JBAB
    11th Wing
    11th FSS
    sports
    MWR

