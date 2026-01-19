11th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation employees perform their daily work duties at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Created to provide military members and their families with enhanced quality of life, the program offers affordable recreation options year-round to the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9488226
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-TO650-1008
|Resolution:
|6602x4401
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members
No keywords found.