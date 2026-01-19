11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kelli M. Melvin, rental and front desk specialist with 11th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation, looks over winter equipment at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2026. Created to provide military members and their families with enhanced quality of life, the program offers ski and snowboard rentals through an appointment-based system designed to ensure proper fit and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Geneva Nguyen)