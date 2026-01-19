11th FSS Outdoor Recreation supports winter adventures for military members

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — As winter settles in and seasonal activities take center stage, the 11th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation office at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., serves military members and their families by providing affordable outdoor gear rentals and access to discounted tickets for local attractions and recreational activities.



Located across from Capital Cove Marina, the facility offers a convenient and welcoming space for service members looking to make the most of their free time. The office is staffed by five employees who provide personalized assistance and focus on ensuring customers are properly equipped and informed before heading out on their adventures.



“Our goal is to make outdoor recreation easy and affordable for military members,” said Kelli M. Melvin, rental and front desk specialist with 11th FSS Outdoor Recreation. “We want them to spend less time worrying about equipment and more time enjoying their experiences.”



Outdoor Recreation rents out winter sports equipment for skiing and snowboarding. To ensure proper fit and safe operation, customers renting skis and snowboards are required to make an appointment before visiting. During the appointment, staff members conduct fittings and prepare the equipment so it’s ready for pickup, helping streamline the rental process.



“Our rental process is designed to be simple and stress-free,” said Benardo B. Corpuz, ski maintenance technician with 11th FSS Outdoor Recreation. “By scheduling an appointment, we’re able to take the time to properly fit each customer and have their gear ready to go, so they can head to the slopes confident and prepared.”



The office provides a wide range of sporting, camping and event equipment rentals, along with reservable pavilions overlooking the Potomac River. In addition to gear rentals, military families have access to discounted tickets to a variety of attractions and vacation bookings, helping them save money while enjoying local and regional activities. The program also manages a vehicle resale lot and RV storage options, offering registration services and spaces for vehicles ranging from small trailers to large RVs and boats.



Throughout the year, the program remains committed to enhancing quality of life for the military community by providing reliable services, knowledgeable staff and convenient access to outdoor recreation opportunities.



Outdoor Recreation winter hours are Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information about Outdoor Recreation on JBAB, go to https://jbabfss.com/outdoor-recreation/ or call 202-284-3104.

