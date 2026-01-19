(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense [Image 5 of 6]

    Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Dr. Brian K. Houghton, deputy dean of the School for Arctic Security Studies, provides an overview of the school to Mike Songer, national security advisor to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Chad Thorley, national security advisor and assistant to Sen. John Barrasso, during a visit to the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit was part of a broader effort to provide congressional staff members with insight into emerging challenges and opportunities related to U.S. homeland defense in the Arctic region. (U.S. Department of War photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    This work, Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense [Image 6 of 6], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Congress
    homeland defense
    Security Cooperation
    STAFFDEL
    Ted Stevens Center
    Arctic

