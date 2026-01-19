Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Buyer, budget and appropriations liaison, asks a question to Dr. Kelsey Frazier, associate director of the Research and Analysis Division, during a congressional staff delegation visit to the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit was part of a broader effort to provide congressional staff members with insight into emerging challenges and opportunities related to homeland defense in the Arctic region. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)