Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense

Craig Fleener, deputy director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, provides an overview of the center to Mike Songer, national security advisor to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, during a visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit included discussions on the center’s mission and the strategic importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)