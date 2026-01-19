Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chad Thorley, national security advisor and assistant to Sen. John Barrasso, shares his perspective with members of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies during a visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit included discussions on the center’s mission and the strategic importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)