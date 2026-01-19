Congressional staff visit highlights Arctic security and homeland defense

Chad Thorley, national security advisor and assistant to Sen. John Barrasso, shares his perspective with members of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies during a visit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2026. The visit included discussions on the center’s mission and the strategic importance of the Arctic to U.S. homeland defense. (DoW photo by Amber E. Kurka)
