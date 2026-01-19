82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, So Serious

Sgt. Hayden Krein performs his duties as a color guard during the 82nd Abn. Div. Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Green Ramp PAX shed, Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony featured Command Sgt. Maj. Delepena relinquishing his responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Bradshaw. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 11:41
Photo ID:
|9487782
VIRIN:
|260121-A-RF972-3370
Resolution:
|4000x6000
Size:
|5.47 MB
Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
