    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Nice flag [Image 11 of 13]

    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Nice flag

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delepena, the outgoing 82nd Airborne Division command sergeant major, relinquishes the division's colors during the 82nd Abn. Div. Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Green Ramp PAX shed, Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony featured Command Sgt. Maj. Delepena relinquishing his responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Bradshaw. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 11:41
    Photo ID: 9487754
    VIRIN: 260121-A-RF972-8578
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Nice flag [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Officially ours
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Passing the colors
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Bring it in
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Take charge
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, So Serious
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Colors
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Two Cents
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Leave it to me
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Love
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Final words
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Nice flag
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Strong Vocals
    82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, The passing

    change of responsibility ceremony
    Airborne Division
    82nd DIV
    82nd Aiborne Division
    airborme
    CoR Ceremony

