82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Nice flag

Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delepena, the outgoing 82nd Airborne Division command sergeant major, relinquishes the division's colors during the 82nd Abn. Div. Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Green Ramp PAX shed, Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony featured Command Sgt. Maj. Delepena relinquishing his responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Bradshaw. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)