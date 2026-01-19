82nd Airborne Division Change of Responsibility, Strong Vocals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Hollomond, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division band, performs during the 82nd Abn. Div. Change of Responsibility Ceremony at the Green Ramp PAX shed, Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026. The change of responsibility ceremony featured Command Sgt. Maj. Delepena relinquishing his responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. James R. Bradshaw. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)